Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

