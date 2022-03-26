Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Critical Comparison

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 2.81 $1.39 million $0.02 20.46 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $26.74 million 18.60 -$58.33 million ($2.26) -8.41

Ceapro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ceapro and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 3 0 3.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.32%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Ceapro.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 9.55% 6.23% 5.25% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) N/A -44.42% -33.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. It adds value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company's products include natural active ingredients comprising beta glucan, avenanthramides, oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides that are marketed to personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries through its distribution partners and direct sales; natural anti-aging skincare products; and veterinary therapeutic products, such as oat shampoos, ear cleansers, and dermal complexes/conditioners. Its products and technologies that are under research and development, or pre-commercial stage comprise a platform using its beta glucan formulations to deliver compounds for treatments in the personal and healthcare sectors; various novel enabling technologies, such as Pressurized Gas eXpanded drying technology; and technologies to enhance the content of avenanthramides. The company has a collaboration with the McMaster University to develop inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19; a research project with the University of Alberta to expand the utilization of the PGX technology and generate ingredients targeting applications in functional food, dietary supplement, personal care, and pharmaceuticals; a research collaboration with Montreal Heart Institute for clinical study evaluating avenanthramide; and a research collaboration with Angiogenesis Foundation. Ceapro Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

