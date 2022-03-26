Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,540,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

