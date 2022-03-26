CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarLotz will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

