Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $29.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

