Caribou Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05.
Shares of CRBU opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $32.65.
In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
