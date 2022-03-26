Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.88. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 1,539 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $11,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

