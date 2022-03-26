Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

