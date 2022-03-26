Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

