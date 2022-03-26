Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

