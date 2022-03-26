Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.