Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.
NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 42,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
