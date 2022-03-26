Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
USAT stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.