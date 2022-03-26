Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53.
About Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV)
