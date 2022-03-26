Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $43.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.13.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.75. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.