Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$65.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.