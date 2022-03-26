Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Calix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Calix worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calix by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 417,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,495. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

