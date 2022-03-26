Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

