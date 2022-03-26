Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 1,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group stock traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$66.72. 22,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$754.80 million and a P/E ratio of 56.45. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$51.99 and a 52-week high of C$67.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.4000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

