CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €3.40 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.