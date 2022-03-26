CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

