Busey Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle by 32.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after purchasing an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stericycle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

