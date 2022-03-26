Busey Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

