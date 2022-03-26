Busey Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

