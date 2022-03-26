Busey Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 81,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

