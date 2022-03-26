Busey Wealth Management Has $454,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

