Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,902,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

