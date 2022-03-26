Burleson & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,511,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,248,176. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.67 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

