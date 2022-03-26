Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 9,120,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,658. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

