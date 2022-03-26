BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.46

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.AGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.46 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.45). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 9,102,659 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £18.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.46.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

