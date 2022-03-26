BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $169.46

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.46 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 185.80 ($2.45). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 185.80 ($2.45), with a volume of 9,102,659 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £18.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.46.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

