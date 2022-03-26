BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 286,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828 over the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA grew its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

