Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 683.3% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 148,106 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

