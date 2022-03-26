Brokers Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

