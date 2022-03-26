Brokers Offer Predictions for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
