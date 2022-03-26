Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NKE opened at $133.70 on Thursday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

