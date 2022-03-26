Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

