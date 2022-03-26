Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. Worldline has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

