Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $126.86

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Woodward stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. 365,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

