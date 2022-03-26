Brokerages Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

STB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

STB stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The company has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.