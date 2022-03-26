Brokerages Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).
STB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.
STB stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,292.50 ($17.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69). The company has a market capitalization of £241.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.67.
About Secure Trust Bank (Get Rating)
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.