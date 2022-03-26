Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$96.45

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.24. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$136.25.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 10.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

