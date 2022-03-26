Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $60.50

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $46.69. 291,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,843,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.