Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Target Price at €35.86

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($39.40).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEN. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.82 ($33.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a one year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

