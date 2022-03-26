Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $52.77

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.77.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 520,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,375. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

