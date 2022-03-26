Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $68.82

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,084. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,879,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

