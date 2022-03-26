Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,588.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBG shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.27) to GBX 1,370 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($52,358.29). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,444 shares of company stock worth $4,021,790.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,220.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,366.02. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 999 ($13.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

