Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.58

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADNF shares. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Cascades stock remained flat at $$11.15 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

