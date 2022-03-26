Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGTC. StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.23. 1,026,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

