Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.60 million to $110.69 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $103.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. 26,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.08.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.