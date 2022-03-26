Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report $83.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. DZS reported sales of $81.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $395.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 51,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 200,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

