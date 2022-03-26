Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
ACB stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.