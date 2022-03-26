Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

