Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

